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Carlos Santana News: Doubles, scores in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2026 at 7:19am

Santana started at first base and went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Dodgers.

Santana started the first two games of the regular season at first base against right-handers, while the lefty-swinging Pavin Smith dealt with an elbow issue early in the regular season. Those two are expected to share first base and DH early on. Designated hitter will become more crowded when Lourdes Gurriel (knee) is ready to rejoin Arizona. The soon-to-be 40-year-old Santana is coming off a 2025 season when he experienced a career-low .325 slugging percentage (11 HR, 22 XBH).

Carlos Santana
Arizona Diamondbacks
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