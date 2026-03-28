Carlos Santana News: Doubles, scores in loss
Santana started at first base and went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Dodgers.
Santana started the first two games of the regular season at first base against right-handers, while the lefty-swinging Pavin Smith dealt with an elbow issue early in the regular season. Those two are expected to share first base and DH early on. Designated hitter will become more crowded when Lourdes Gurriel (knee) is ready to rejoin Arizona. The soon-to-be 40-year-old Santana is coming off a 2025 season when he experienced a career-low .325 slugging percentage (11 HR, 22 XBH).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Santana See More
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West16 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers37 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap46 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Sleepers
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: First Base46 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest177 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Santana See More