Carlos Santana News: Idle Saturday
Santana isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Atlanta.
Santana will get a chance to reset Saturday after going 0-for-17 over his last five games. Jose Fernandez will start at first base while Santana sits, and Adrian Del Castillo will serve as Arizona's designated hitter.
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