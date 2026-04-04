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Carlos Santana News: Idle Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Santana isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Atlanta.

Santana will get a chance to reset Saturday after going 0-for-17 over his last five games. Jose Fernandez will start at first base while Santana sits, and Adrian Del Castillo will serve as Arizona's designated hitter.

Carlos Santana
Arizona Diamondbacks
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