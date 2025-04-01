Carlos Santana News: Playing every day

Santana started at first base and went 2-for-4 with a double in Monday's 7-2 loss to San Diego.

Santana has started at first base and served as Cleveland's cleanup hitter for all four games thus far. He's hit safely in three of those four games, going 6-for-16 with two doubles, three runs scored and one RBI. The 38-year-old (turns 39 on April 8) is projected to have an everyday role for the Guardians.