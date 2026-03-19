Carlos Santana News: Returns to Cactus League
Santana started at first base and went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's spring game against the Cubs.
Santana played in his first Cactus League game since returning from the World Baseball Classic, in which he played for Team Dominican Republic. For the Diamondbacks, Santana is expected to share first base with Pavin Smith (forearm) and get regular turns as a designated hitter.
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