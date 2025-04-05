Carlos Santana News: Slugs first long ball

Santana went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run, an additional RBI and a walk against the Angels in Saturday's 10-4 loss.

Santana knocked in half of Cleveland's runs in the contest, launching a solo homer to center field in the first inning and adding an RBI groundout in the third. The veteran first baseman has been a steady presence in the Guardians' lineup this season, as he's gotten at least one hit in six of his eight games and is slashing a sturdy .290/.343/.452 through 35 plate appearances.