Carlos Vargas Injury: Moved to 60-day IL

The Mariners transferred Vargas (lat) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Wednesday.

The transaction will clear a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of outfielder/first baseman Connor Joe, who was called up from Triple-A Tacoma. Vargas has been out all season while recuperating from a right lat strain and now won't be eligible to return until late May. It's not clear whether Vargas has resumed throwing or remains shut down.