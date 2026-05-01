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Carlos Vargas Injury: Suffers setback

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 1, 2026 at 3:33pm

Vargas (lat) has suffered a setback in his recovery, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Vargas has been on the injured list since the beginning of the regular season due to a strained right lat, and his latest setback will require him to restart his throwing progression completely. He won't be eligible to return from the IL until May 23, though it remains to be seen whether he'll be able to return by then.

Carlos Vargas
Seattle Mariners
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