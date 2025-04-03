Carlson Reed Injury: On shelf with back injury

High-A Greensboro placed Reed on the 60-day injured list with a back injury, Jonathan Mayo of MLB Pipeline reports.

Reed should resume throwing in a couple weeks but we won't see him in official games until June. Last season, Reed had a 1.99 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 130:51 K:BB in 108.2 innings split between Single-A and High-A. Once healthy, the 22-year-old righty could quickly earn a promotion to Double-A.