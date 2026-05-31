Carmen Mlodzinski headshot

Carmen Mlodzinski Injury: Lands on restricted list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 31, 2026 at 10:54am

The Pirates placed Mlodzinksi on the restricted list Sunday for unspecified reasons, Danny Demilio of PittsburghBaseballNow.com reports.

The official reasoning for the move hasn't been disclosed, but it's unlikely to be a coincidence that it comes just a few days after Mlodzinski was bumped from the starting rotation to the bullpen. The right-hander has a 3.76 ERA across 55 innings this year, though his 1.42 WHIP and 46:20 K:BB paint a less encouraging outlook.

Carmen Mlodzinski
Pittsburgh Pirates
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