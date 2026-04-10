Carmen Mlodzinski headshot

Carmen Mlodzinski News: Blanks Cubs in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Mlodzinski didn't factor into the decision during Friday's 2-0 win over the Cubs, allowing six hits and three walks over 5.1 scoreless innings. He struck out two.

The 27-year-old right-hander wasn't particularly efficient, throwing 48 of 81 pitches for strikes, but he got locked in a 0-0 pitchers' duel with Shota Imanaga until exiting the mound in the sixth inning. Mlodzinski is still looking for his first win of 2026, but he'll take a 2.51 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB through 14.1 innings into his next start, which lines up to come at home next week against the Nationals.

Carmen Mlodzinski
Pittsburgh Pirates
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