Carmen Mlodzinski News: Blanks Cubs in no-decision
Mlodzinski didn't factor into the decision during Friday's 2-0 win over the Cubs, allowing six hits and three walks over 5.1 scoreless innings. He struck out two.
The 27-year-old right-hander wasn't particularly efficient, throwing 48 of 81 pitches for strikes, but he got locked in a 0-0 pitchers' duel with Shota Imanaga until exiting the mound in the sixth inning. Mlodzinski is still looking for his first win of 2026, but he'll take a 2.51 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB through 14.1 innings into his next start, which lines up to come at home next week against the Nationals.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carmen Mlodzinski See More
-
Rounding Third
Week 2 FAAB Review4 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week5 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week6 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Early Velocity Changes8 days ago
-
Rounding Third
Week 1 FAAB Results11 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carmen Mlodzinski See More