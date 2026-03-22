Carmen Mlodzinski News: Clinches rotation spot

The Pirates announced that Mlodzinski will start the team's third game of the season next Sunday against the Mets at Citi Field, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Mlodzinski has emerged from spring training with the fifth starter's role after he was involved in a wide-open competition that included Jose Urquidy, Hunter Barco and non-roster invitee Mike Clevinger. Urquidy and/or Clevinger should be in good position to break camp as members of the bullpen, and the Pirates could look to deploy either pitcher in tandem with Mlodzinski, who built up to five innings and 64 pitches in his most recent Grapefruit League outing back on March 14. Mlodzinski made 12 starts for Pittsburgh in 2025 but never reached six innings in any of those outings. The right-hander pitched effectively both as a starter and out of the bullpen, finishing last season with a 3.55 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 89:27 K:BB across 99 frames.