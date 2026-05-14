Carmen Mlodzinski News: Earns win in bulk role
Mlodzinski (3-3) earned the win Thursday over the Rockies, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out two.
After Mason Montgomery and Evan Sisk combined to blank Colorado through two innings, Mlodzinski entered in the third with the Pirates already ahead 3-0. The 27-year-old Mlodzinski has had an up-and-down year overall, though he has flashed some potential -- Thursday's win was his second in his last three outings. The right-hander's ERA now sits at 4.40 with a 1.44 WHIP and 43:16 K:BB across 45 innings this season.
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