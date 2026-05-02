Carmen Mlodzinski headshot

Carmen Mlodzinski News: Fans career-high 10 in second win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Mlodzinski (2-2) picked up the win in Saturday's 17-7 rout of the Reds, giving up five runs on eight hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out 10.

The 10 strikeouts were a career high for Mlodzinski, but he fell short of lasting six innings for the second time this season and was lifted after 101 pitches (67 strikes), including a dominant 40 called or swinging strikes. The right-hander will take a 4.76 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 40:13 K:BB through 34 innings into his next start, which is set to come on the road next weekend in San Francisco.

Carmen Mlodzinski
Pittsburgh Pirates
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