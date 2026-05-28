Carmen Mlodzinski News: Headed to bullpen

Pirates manager Don Kelly said Thursday that Mlodzinski has been moved to the bullpen, Jason Mackey of MLB.com reports.

Mlodzinski has held his own as a member of the Pirates rotation this season, collecting a 3.76 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 46:20 K:BB over 55 innings. However, with the right-hander having significant relief experience and the Pirates needing bullpen help from the right side, it makes sense to shift Mlodzinski to a relief role to accommodate the return of Jared Jones (elbow), who will be activated from the 60-day injured list to start Friday's game against the Twins.