Carmen Mlodzinski headshot

Carmen Mlodzinski News: Holds Cubs in check Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Mlodzinski took a no-decision Monday against the Cubs, allowing one run on five hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out two.

Mlodzinski is on a strong run on the hill of late, tossing at least five innings while yielding two runs or fewer in four consecutive starts. The 27-year-old right-hander fanned a career-high 10 during his May 2 outing against the Reds, but he's tallied just six punchouts altogether across his past four appearances. Mlodzinski should still carry some streaming appeal this weekend against the Twins, posting a 3.76 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 46:20 K:BB across 55 innings.

Carmen Mlodzinski
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carmen Mlodzinski See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carmen Mlodzinski See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
3 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 20
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 20
Author Image
Chris Morgan
5 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 20
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 20
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
5 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago