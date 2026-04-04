Carmen Mlodzinski News: Labors late in no-decision
Mlodzinski did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks over 4.2 innings in a 3-2 victory over Baltimore. He struck out five.
The right-hander started off strong with just two baserunners allowed through three scoreless frames, but he gave up two runs on four hits and a walk in the fourth inning and was unable to make it through the fifth. Mlodzinski's 4.00 ERA and 13 strikeouts through his first two starts of the season are decent, but his 1.56 WHIP and nine combined innings are less encouraging. A road matchup with the Cubs likely awaits next weekend.
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