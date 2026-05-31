Carmen Mlodzinski News: Lands on restricted list

The Pirates placed Mlodzinksi on the restricted list Sunday.

The official reasoning for the move hasn't been disclosed, but it's unlikely to be a coincidence that it comes just a few days after Mlodzinski was bumped from the starting rotation to the bullpen. The right-hander has a 3.76 ERA across 55 innings this season, though his 1.42 WHIP and 46:20 K:BB paint a less encouraging picture of his performance.