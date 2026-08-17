Carmen Mlodzinski News: Mauled by Tigers in sixth loss

Mlodzinski (6-6) took the loss against the Tigers on Monday, allowing four runs on eight hits and one walk in three innings. He struck out three.

The Tigers pounced on Mlodzinski right away, tagging the right-hander for each of his four runs allowed in the first two innings. He's fared poorly since returning to Pittsburgh's rotation, giving up at least four runs while working three innings or fewer in three consecutive starts. Provided he keeps his rotation spot, Mlodzinski won't be a recommended fantasy streamer against the Dodgers his next time out. He has a career-worst 4.03 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 81:36 K:BB over 102.2 innings.