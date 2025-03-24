Carmen Mlodzinski News: Opening season as fifth starter

Pirates manager Derek Shelton said Monday that Mlodzinski will begin the season as the team's fifth starter, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

All 75 of Mlodzinski's appearances in the majors to this point have either been in relief or opener assignments, but he was being stretched out during spring training and was used mostly as a starting pitcher in the minors prior to 2023. The 26-year-old's workload figures to be relatively limited, at least initially, and the Pirates also have top prospects Bubba Chandler and Thomas Harrington looming at Triple-A Indianapolis if Mlodzinski falters.