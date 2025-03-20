Carmen Mlodzinski News: Ramps up to three innings

Mlodzinski allowed one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out three across three innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles.

Mlodzinski is being stretched out as a potential starter this spring, most recently throwing 64 pitches. His chances of actually being a member of the rotation seemed slim given the strength and depth of the Pirates' rotation, though Johan Oviedo (lat) is already on the 60-day injured list and Jared Jones' (elbow) status is uncertain. If Jones opens the season on the injured list, the Pirates will need a fifth starter. Thomas Harrington is still in camp and seems a likely candidate, though Mlodzinski has maintained a decent 8:3 K:BB across 9.2 frames this spring and could be called upon.