Carmen Mlodzinski headshot

Carmen Mlodzinski News: Records four-inning save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Mlodzinski notched a save against the Astros on Thursday, allowing one run on four hits and no walks while striking out three batters over four innings.

Mlodzinski made his first appearance since he was moved out of the rotation and subsequently had a short stay on the restricted list. The right-hander followed Jared Jones, who pitched five scoreless innings, and tossed 55 pitches (36 strikes), with the only run against him coming on an Isaac Paredes solo homer. Mlodzinski notched the second save of his career (and first since 2023), but it's unlikely that he'll be in line for many additional save opportunities. He may continue to piggyback with Jones while the latter eases up his pitch count.

Carmen Mlodzinski
Pittsburgh Pirates
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