Carmen Mlodzinski News: Returns from restricted list

The Pirates activated Mlodzinski (personal) from the restricted list Monday, Jason Mackey of MLB.com reports.

Mlodzinski's stay on the restricted list lasted 24 hours after he expressed frustration following his removal from the Pirates rotation following the return of Jared Jones from the injured list this past weekend. While speaking to Mackey on Monday, Mlodzinski said that he's willing to do whatever he can to help the team, and for now, he's expected to fill a key role out of the bullpen. The right-hander had uneven results as a starter and has often been hit hard this season, as he currently sits in the second-percentile of all pitchers with a hard-hit rate of 50.9 percent. The move to relief should enhance Mlodzinski's effectiveness, and the Pirates could even deploy in high-leverage spots since the back end of the bullpen has been a weak spot for the team this season.