Carmen Mlodzinski headshot

Carmen Mlodzinski News: Returns from restricted list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 2, 2026 at 10:42am

The Pirates activated Mlodzinski (personal) from the restricted list Monday, Jason Mackey of MLB.com reports.

Mlodzinski's stay on the restricted list lasted 24 hours after he expressed frustration following his removal from the Pirates rotation following the return of Jared Jones from the injured list this past weekend. While speaking to Mackey on Monday, Mlodzinski said that he's willing to do whatever he can to help the team, and for now, he's expected to fill a key role out of the bullpen. The right-hander had uneven results as a starter and has often been hit hard this season, as he currently sits in the second-percentile of all pitchers with a hard-hit rate of 50.9 percent. The move to relief should enhance Mlodzinski's effectiveness, and the Pirates could even deploy in high-leverage spots since the back end of the bullpen has been a weak spot for the team this season.

Carmen Mlodzinski
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carmen Mlodzinski See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carmen Mlodzinski See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
11 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 20
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 20
Author Image
Chris Morgan
13 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 20
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 20
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
13 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
17 days ago