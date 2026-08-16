Carmen Mlodzinski News: Set for another start

Mlodzinski will start Monday's contest against the Tigers, Dominic Campbell of SI.com reports.

Mlodzinski returned to the Pirates' starting rotation in early August after Mitch Keller (arm) suffered a season-ending injury, and he will now make his third start since then. The 27-year-old has combined to pitch 5.1 innings, allowing nine runs on 12 hits and four walks while striking out two batters over his last two outings. Mlodzinski hasn't exceeded 70 pitches in an outing since June 15, so it's unclear how deep he'll be able to go against Detroit.