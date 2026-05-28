Carmen Mlodzinski headshot

Carmen Mlodzinski News: Shifted to bullpen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

Pirates manager Don Kelly said Thursday that Mlodzinski has been moved to the bullpen, Jason Mackey of MLB.com reports.

Mlodzinski has held his own as a member of the Pirates' rotation this season, collecting a 3.76 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 46:20 K:BB over 55 innings. However, with Mlodzinski having significant relief experience and the Pirates needing bullpen help from the right side, it makes sense to shift Mlodzinski to a relief role to accommodate the return of Jared Jones (elbow).

Carmen Mlodzinski
Pittsburgh Pirates
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