Carmen Mlodzinski News: Strikes out eight in no-decision

Mlodzinski did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Mets, allowing two runs on six hits and no walks with eight strikeouts over 4.1 innings.

Mlodzinski threw 55 of 85 pitches for strikes and generated just eight whiffs while mostly keeping the Mets in check. The 27-year-old posted a career-high 99 innings last season working as both a starter and reliever, so he likely won't go deep into games often early in 2026. He's slated for a home matchup against the Orioles next weekend.