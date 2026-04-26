Carmen Mlodzinski headshot

Carmen Mlodzinski News: Struggles again in short outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Mlodzinski (1-2) took the loss Sunday against the Brewers, allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits and one walk in 3.2 innings. He struck out four.

Following a pair of scoreless outings in his April 10 and April 15 appearances, Mlodzinski has faltered in each of his past two starts. The right-hander has now coughed up at least four runs in back-to-back outings, failing to work at least five frames in both. While Mlodzinski sports a strong 30:11 K:BB through 28.1 frames so far, his 4.13 ERA and 1.45 WHIP make him tough to trust in his next scheduled start versus the division-rival Reds.

Carmen Mlodzinski
Pittsburgh Pirates
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