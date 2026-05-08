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Carmen Mlodzinski News: Takes loss against Giants

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Mlodzinski (2-3) allowed two runs on seven hits and struck out one without walking a batter over six innings, taking the loss Friday versus the Giants.

A Rafael Devers home run and a Heliot Ramos RBI single accounted for the two runs on his line. Mlodzinski's single strikeout was a bit of a disappointment after he racked up 10 punchouts versus the Reds last Saturday. This was his first quality start of the season, and it ended a stretch of three poor games where he allowed a total of 15 runs (14 earned) across 13.2 innings. He's had fairly mixed results overall with a 4.50 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 41:13 K:BB through 40 innings over eight appearances (seven starts). The right-hander offers strikeout upside in a fairly favorable projected matchup next week at home versus the Rockies.

Carmen Mlodzinski
Pittsburgh Pirates
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