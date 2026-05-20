Carmen Mlodzinski headshot

Carmen Mlodzinski News: Tosses five shutout innings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Mlodzinski (4-3) allowed four hits and a walk while striking out one over five shutout innings to earn the win over the Cardinals on Wednesday.

Mlodzinski was back in a starting role after working in bulk relief versus the Rockies last Thursday. He's won three of his four starts in May, allowing a total of nine runs over 21.2 innings with a 14:6 K:BB this month. For the season, the 27-year-old now has a 3.96 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 44:17 K:BB through 50 innings over 10 appearances (eight starts). His next outing is projected to be at home versus the Cubs early next week.

Carmen Mlodzinski
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carmen Mlodzinski See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carmen Mlodzinski See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 14
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 14
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
6 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 14
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 14
Author Image
Chris Morgan
6 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 8
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 8
Author Image
Chris Bennett
12 days ago