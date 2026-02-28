Carmen Mlodzinski headshot

Carmen Mlodzinski News: Vying for rotation spot

February 28, 2026

Mlodzinski is competing for a spot in the Pirates' rotation, Kevin Gorman of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Mlodzinski is getting another chance to work as a starter, a role he held at the start of 2025 before shifting to the bullpen. He was more effective as a reliever, and the Pirates have a strong projected rotation with several depth options -a combination that could ultimately lead Mlodzinski back to the bullpen to begin 2026. He's made one start so far this spring, striking out three while allowing only one hit across two shutout innings.

