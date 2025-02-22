Carmen Mlodzinski News: Working toward starting role
Mlodzinski said Saturday that he is building volume this spring to become a starter, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Mlodzinski reportedly had conversations with the Pirates at the end of last season about transitioning into a starter role -- something he views as a long-term goal. However, he added that he remains open to working in any role the Pirates need him to fill. The 26-year-old righty was given an opportunity to start Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles, during which he surrendered two earned runs on four hits over two innings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now