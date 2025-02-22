Carmen Mlodzinski News: Working toward starting role

Mlodzinski said Saturday that he is building volume this spring to become a starter, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Mlodzinski reportedly had conversations with the Pirates at the end of last season about transitioning into a starter role -- something he views as a long-term goal. However, he added that he remains open to working in any role the Pirates need him to fill. The 26-year-old righty was given an opportunity to start Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles, during which he surrendered two earned runs on four hits over two innings.