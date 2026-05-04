Carson Benge News: Blasts third homer in win

Benge went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's 4-2 victory over Colorado.

After five scoreless innings, Benge opened the scoring in the sixth frame with a 436-foot solo blast off Tomoyuki Sugano, his third long ball of the campaign. The rookie is regarded as one of the top outfield prospects in baseball, though that hasn't prevented some growing pains at the big-league level, as the 23-year-old owns a .579 OPS through 32 games. He has been more productive of late, however, as Benge is slashing .238/.333/.429 with two extra-base hits, four RBI and four runs across his past seven games.