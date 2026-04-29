Carson Benge News: Drives home two in win
Benge went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 8-0 win over the Nationals.
Benge drove home a pair with a two-run single in the bottom of the fourth inning to extend the Mets' lead to 5-0. The rookie outfielder now has back-to-back multi-hit games and has logged at least two knocks in three of his last five contests. He's 7-for-12 during that span with a double, homer, three RBI and one strikeout. Benge has upped his slash line to .195/.258/.293 with with two home runs, six RBI, nine runs scored, six stolen bases and a 7:19 BB:K across 89 plate appearances.
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