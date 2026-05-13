Carson Benge News: Drives in game-winning run
Benge went 3-for-5 with an RBI single and a run scored during the Mets' 3-2 extra-inning win over the Tigers on Wednesday.
Benge sent the fans home happy after smacking an RBI single in the 10th to give the Mets the one-run win. His three hits are a season high, and it was his seventh multi-hit game of the year. Over his last nine games, Benge has gone 12-for-31 (.387) with one home run, seven RBI and eight runs scored.
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