Carson Benge headshot

Carson Benge News: Elevated to leadoff spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Benge will start in right field and bat leadoff in Friday's game versus the Cubs.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza is shaking up his lineup as the club tries to halt an eight-game losing streak. Benge is slashing only .151/.237/.226 in the early going and has spent most of his time batting eighth this season before getting a turn in the leadoff spot. Typical leadoff man Francisco Lindor will bat third for the Mets in Friday's series opener.

Carson Benge
New York Mets
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