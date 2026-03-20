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Carson Benge News: Expected to make roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Benge is likely to make the Mets' Opening Day roster, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

The Mets have already optioned MJ Melendez to the minors, but Mike Tauchman remains in camp as the club has yet to make anything official regarding the season-opening roster. Benge has put his best foot forward during spring training with a .406/.472/.500 slash line through 11 Grapefruit League games, which gives him a chance not just to make the roster but begin the year with a regular role.

Carson Benge
New York Mets
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