Carson Benge News: Getting another chance at leadoff

Benge will start in right field and bat leadoff in Tuesday's contest versus the Tigers.

Benge hit leadoff in three straight games in mid-April, but he had been batting lower in the order since then. With a .300/.352/.500 batting line over his last 54 plate appearances, Benge is one of the few Mets players swinging a hot bat, so he's getting another opportunity at the top of the batting order.