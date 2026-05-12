Carson Benge News: Getting another chance at leadoff
Benge will start in right field and bat leadoff in Tuesday's contest versus the Tigers.
Benge hit leadoff in three straight games in mid-April, but he had been batting lower in the order since then. With a .300/.352/.500 batting line over his last 54 plate appearances, Benge is one of the few Mets players swinging a hot bat, so he's getting another opportunity at the top of the batting order.
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