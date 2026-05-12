Carson Benge headshot

Carson Benge News: Getting another chance at leadoff

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Benge will start in right field and bat leadoff in Tuesday's contest versus the Tigers.

Benge hit leadoff in three straight games in mid-April, but he had been batting lower in the order since then. With a .300/.352/.500 batting line over his last 54 plate appearances, Benge is one of the few Mets players swinging a hot bat, so he's getting another opportunity at the top of the batting order.

Carson Benge
New York Mets
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