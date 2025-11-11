Benge began 2025 at High-A Brooklyn but made it to Triple-A Syracuse by the end of the season, slashing .282\/.389\/.467 with 14 homers, 69 RBI, 85 runs scored and 24 steals between three affiliates. However, his progress noticeably stalled at Syracuse, where he posted just a .583 OPS through 103 Triple-A plate appearances. Although the 22-year-old's rapid ascent through New York's farm system will buy him a chance to win the center field job in Queens, the club may want to see Benge perform better at Triple-A before calling him up to the bigs.