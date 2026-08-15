Carson Benge News: Goes deep in win

Benge went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Nationals.

Benge was a pest all game, highlighted by a solo shot in the sixth inning. It continued a stellar second half for the rookie, who's hitting .319 with eight extra-base hits, 12 RBI, 11 runs scored and three stolen bases through 24 games since the All-Star break. On the year, he's slashing .275/.338/.419 with 14 homers, 49 RBI, 63 runs scored and 18 steals across 488 plate appearances.