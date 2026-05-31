Carson Benge News: Homers in blowout
Benge went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Sunday's 10-1 win over the Marlins.
Benge got the scoring started with a leadoff homer in the bottom of the first inning before walking and coming around to score in the sixth. It capped a strong May for the rookie, who hit .306 with nine extra-base hits, 15 RBI, 19 runs scored and three stolen bases over 28 games during the month. His season slash stands at .253/.318/.359 with four home runs, 21 RBI, 28 runs scored and nine steals across 217 plate appearances.
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