Carson Benge News: Homers twice in loss
Benge went 2-for-3 with two home runs, three RBI and a walk in Tuesday's 8-3 loss to the Mariners.
Benge accounted for two of the Mets' five hits and all of their run production in this loss. His power was largely absent for most of May, but he has homered three times over his last three games. The outfielder has gone 8-for-23 (.348) over his last six contests and is now batting .254 with a .705 OPS, six homers, 24 RBI, 30 runs scored, nine doubles and nine stolen bases through 58 games this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carson Benge See More
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)Yesterday
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 2310 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)11 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carson Benge See More