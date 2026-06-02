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Carson Benge News: Homers twice in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Benge went 2-for-3 with two home runs, three RBI and a walk in Tuesday's 8-3 loss to the Mariners.

Benge accounted for two of the Mets' five hits and all of their run production in this loss. His power was largely absent for most of May, but he has homered three times over his last three games. The outfielder has gone 8-for-23 (.348) over his last six contests and is now batting .254 with a .705 OPS, six homers, 24 RBI, 30 runs scored, nine doubles and nine stolen bases through 58 games this season.

Carson Benge
New York Mets
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