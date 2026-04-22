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Carson Benge News: Idle against lefty Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Benge is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.

After starting each of the Mets' last six games and going 3-for-20 with one double, one walk, one stolen base and two runs over that stretch, the left-handed-hitting Benge will take a seat while southpaw Connor Prielipp takes the hill for the Twins. The Mets will roll out an all-right-handed-hitting outfield Wednesday featuring Tommy Pham, Luis Robert and Tyrone Taylor from left to right.

Carson Benge
New York Mets
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