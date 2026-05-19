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Carson Benge News: Loaded line Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Benge went 3-for-6 with a double, three RBI, three runs scored and a walk in Monday's win over the Nationals.

Benge was one of six New York players who recorded multi-hit performances in this win, a game in which the Mets scored 10 runs in the 12th inning to pull away for good. Benge has been on a tear of late and has five multi-hit performances over his last seven contests, a stretch in which he's hitting .412 with a .915 OPS, two doubles, six RBI, eight runs scored and two stolen bases. He should continue to hit near the top of the Mets' order as long as he keeps seeing the ball this well.

Carson Benge
New York Mets
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