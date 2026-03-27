Carson Benge headshot

Carson Benge News: Makes immediate impact in debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Benge went 1-for-3 with two walks, a solo home run, a second run scored and a stolen base in Thursday's win over the Pirates.

Getting the start in right field and batting eighth in his big-league debut, the 23-year-old top prospect got hold of a first-pitch sweeper from Justin Lawrence in the sixth inning and drove it into the bullpen in right-center field. In the process, Benge became just the second Met in history to homer on Opening Day in his first MLB game, joining Kazuo Matsui. Benge struck out in his other two plate appearances, but that won't take anything away from a dazzling debut as he makes a very early statement that he should viewed as a favorite to win the NL Rookie of the Year Award.

Carson Benge
New York Mets
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