Carson Benge News: Nabs third steal
Benge went 0-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's win over the Giants.
The rookie outfielder is finding ways to contribute while he waits for his bat to get going. Benge is batting just .130 (3-for-23) through seven games, but he's chipped in one homer, two RBI, three runs and three steals in three attempts.
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