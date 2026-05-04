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Carson Benge News: On base three times Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Benge went 1-for-2 with two walks, a double, two runs scored and an RBI in Sunday's win over the Angels.

The 23-year-old rookie also delivered a clutch web gem in the ninth inning, stretching out to make a spectacular diving catch on a Vaughn Grissom poke that threatened to head into the right-field corner for an RBI double. Benge has begun to get comfortable in the majors, slashing .290/.333/.452 over the last 10 games with two doubles, a homer, four RBI and five runs.

Carson Benge
New York Mets
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