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Carson Benge News: Probable Opening Day starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Benge is expected to be the Mets' Opening Day starter in right field, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The 23-year-old's main competition for the job, Mike Tauchman, will miss out on a roster spot as a result of a knee injury that will require surgery. Benge may have won the spot outright anyway despite the fact that he has yet to make his major-league debut, as he's batted .368 (14-for-38) this spring with a 4:7 BB:K and some impressive defensive work in right field.

Carson Benge
New York Mets
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