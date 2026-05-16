Carson Benge News: Racks up three hits Saturday
Benge went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Yankees.
Benge continues to improve -- this was his fourth multi-hit effort over his last five games. He hadn't logged an extra-base hit since May 8, but that changed with his two-out double in the third inning. The outfield prospect is batting .245 with a .653 OPS, three home runs, 13 RBI, 19 runs scored, six doubles and eight stolen bases over 42 contests this season. This was his fifth straight game atop the lineup, which should give him a chance to utilize his speed if he keeps getting on base frequently.
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