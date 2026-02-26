Carson Benge News: Shines at plate Wednesday

Benge went 3-for-3 in the Mets' Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old hit leadoff, and while all three of Benge's knocks were singles, all three of them also came in two-strike counts as he saw a total of 19 pitches over the three plate appearances. Benge is being given a real chance to win the starting job in right field during camp, and performances like this can only help his case. He slashed .282/.389/.467 between High-A, Double-A and Triple-A in 2025 with a 13.5 percent walk rate and a 17.5 percent strikeout rate, adding 14 homers and 24 steals on 28 attempts in 116 games.