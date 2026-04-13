Carson Benge headshot

Carson Benge News: Sitting versus southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Benge is not in the lineup for Monday's tilt against the Dodgers.

The left-handed-hitting Benge made his first start against a lefty over the weekend, but he'll take a seat in Monday's series opener as the Dodgers send southpaw Justin Wrobleski to the bump. Newcomer Tommy Pham is drawing the start in left field for the Mets.

Carson Benge
New York Mets
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