Carson Benge News: Sitting versus southpaw
Benge is not in the lineup for Monday's tilt against the Dodgers.
The left-handed-hitting Benge made his first start against a lefty over the weekend, but he'll take a seat in Monday's series opener as the Dodgers send southpaw Justin Wrobleski to the bump. Newcomer Tommy Pham is drawing the start in left field for the Mets.
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