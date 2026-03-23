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Carson Benge News: Starting in right field Opening Day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

The Mets selected Benge's contract from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

The Mets have long been telegraphing Benge as their likely Opening Day right fielder, and Mike Tauchman's knee injury essentially cinched the job for Benge. The 23-year-old Benge slashed .366/.435/.439 with one stolen base and a 4:9 BB:K over 46 Grapefruit League plate appearances. A left-handed hitter, Benge could cede starts to Tyrone Taylor versus southpaws, but the bulk of the playing time in right field will go to the rookie.

Carson Benge
New York Mets
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